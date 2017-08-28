Good Evans earns best ever Euro Tour finish

Golf star Ben Evans achieved the highest European Tour finish of his career at the weekend.

The Staplecross-based professional came tied tied third at the Made in Denmark event with a 13-under-par four-round total of 271.

In fact, Evans was a remarkable 15-under for his final 44 holes at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort as he went surging up the leaderboard.

The 30-year-old began with a level par 71 last Thursday. Starting at the 10th, Evans recovered from a double bogey six at the 12th with five birdies and a bogey in his next 10 holes before making another double bogey at the fifth.

Starting at the first in round two, he birdied the fourth only to double bogey the seventh and bogey the ninth to reach the turn two-over-par and in real danger of missing the 36-hole cut (which in the end fell at level par).

But then came the start of a superb run which continued right through to the tournament’s conclusion. Evans fired six birdies, including three in a row to finish, and one bogey in the last eight holes for a three-under 68, in the end comfortably making it through to the weekend.

He continued that form on Saturday with a bogey-free five-under 66 featuring birdies at the first, 10th and 11th, and an eagle three at the par five fourth.

And he wasn’t finished there. Birdies at the second, fourth (on which he was five-under for the four rounds), seventh and ninth saw him complete the front nine in 32 on the final day yesterday (Sunday).

Evans picked up a further shot at the 11th (for the third day running) and although he made his first bogey for 39 holes at the par three 16th, he hit straight back with a sixth birdie of the day at the par four 17th to sign for a second successive five-under 66.

That score was bettered by only three players on the final day and Evans moved up 10 places to tie for third with fellow English players Steve Webster and Chris Paisley.

They were two shots behind another Englishman, David Horsley, and six adrift of American winner Julian Suri, who finished with a best-of-the-day 64.

The result moves Evans up from 206th to 150th on the season-long Race to Dubai standings, although he has played fewer events than most players as a lot of his appearances have been on the second tier European Challenge Tour.

Evans, of Rye and Sedlescombe golf clubs, will hope to maintain his form at the D+D Real Czech Masters, which will get underway on Thursday.