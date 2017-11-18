H&B set for tough cup test

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Cup is preparing for a big test against higher grade opposition today (Saturday).

H&B will entertain Hove in the opening round of the Sussex Bob Rogers Cup. Kick-off at Ark William Parker Academy is 2pm.

Hove are second in London Two South East with seven wins from nine matches, while H&B are sixth in London Three South East with four wins and a draw from nine.

H&B’s task will be made all the more difficult by the absence of Calvin Crosby-Clarke, Chaz Ackerley, Ben Campbell, Tom Waring and possibly Bruce Steadman.

H&B head coach Chris Brooks said: “It will give me a chance to have a look at players playing up a level from where they would normally play and we’ll treat it as a development game.”

H&B will go into the match off the back of a narrow 15-11 defeat away to fourth-placed Old Dunstonians in the league last weekend.

“It was very, very tight and we looked to be matching them in every department,” added Brooks. “It was always going to be a tough fixture and it was nip and tuck all the way.

“Towards the end we were very much in the ascendancy and we came very close to stealing it. It was a good spectacle and I’m not disappointed with the performance at all, but the players were disappointed to only come away with a losing bonus point.”