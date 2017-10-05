Hastings event scoops national awards

The Hastings Half Marathon has won awards with two national running magazines.

The Hastings Lions Club-organised event scooped the half marathon of the year prize in the Men’s Running and Women’s Running 2017 Reader Awards.

Race director Eric Hardwick said: “This is incredible and totally unexpected considering the big half marathons there are. A big thank you to all who voted for us.”

The Hastings Half Marathon was one of 10 races on the shortlist for the awards and came out on top after polling the most online votes at www.mensrunninguk.co.uk/awards and www.womensrunninguk.co.uk/awards

It received votes from as far afield as the United States, Canada, South Africa and Australia, as well as the regular visitors to the race from Holland and Belgium.

This year’s male and female winners, Ben Fish and Sarah Gruber, also voted for Hastings, as did Eamonn Martin, winner of the Hastings Half and the London Marathon in 1993, plus Home Secretary, Amber Rudd MP, and Iain McBride, from Meridian television.

The 34th Hastings Half Marathon, plus a Mini-Run for children aged 9-16, will take place on Sunday March 18, 2018. For more information and to enter, go online at www.hastings-half.co.uk