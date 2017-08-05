Home start and finish awaits Saxons

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team has been handed a home start and finish to its 2017/18 league season.

Saxons will begin their South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 programme with a visit from Horsham seconds on Saturday September 30.

Saxons finished two places and 11 points above Horsham last term as they consolidated their promotion of the previous season with a very commendable top half finish.

The first away game will take place the following weekend, against Holcombe [3] 2, who were relegated from Kent/Sussex - Regional 1.

As usual, half of the 22 fixtures are scheduled to take place before Christmas and the other half in the new year. Saxons’ last game of 2017 is due to be away to Folkestone seconds on December 9 and their first match of 2018 away to Horsham seconds on January 13.

Saxons are scheduled to conclude the season at home to Folkestone on March 24.

Holcombe are one of three teams to have come down from the league above along with Crawley and Ashford, while Marden Russets, Folkestone and Southwick have been promoted from below.

All of last season’s bottom four - Gillingham Anchorians, Crowborough, Mid Sussex and New Beccehamians - have been relegated, while the top two - Brighton & Hove seconds and Sutton Valence - have gone up.

South Saxons’ 2017/18 South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 fixtures: September 30 Horsham II (h), October 7 Holcombe [3] 2, October 14 BBHC (h), October 21 Marden Russets (a), October 28 Crawley (h), November 4 Canterbury Pilgrims (a), November 11 Southwick (a), November 18 Ashford (h), November 25 Kings & Alleyns (a), December 2 Old Williamsonians (h), December 9 Folkestone II (a), January 13 Horsham II (a), January 20 Holcombe [3] 2, January 27 BBHC (a), February 3 Marden Russets (h), February 10 Crawley (a), February 17 Canterbury Pilgrims (h), February 24 Southwick (h), March 3 Ashford (a), March 10 Kings & Alleyns (h), March 17 Old Williamsonians (a), March 24 Folkestone II (h).