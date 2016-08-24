Sidley team reaches national semi-finals

A Sidley Martlets team reached the semi-finals of a national bowls competition.

The team of Carl Dyer, Nigel Hooper, Danny Dargan and Michael Stone made it to the last four of the Bowls England Men’s National Fours Championship, supported by the Friends of English Bowling.

After a first round bye, the Martlets quartet beat the Ledbury BC team from Hereford, skipped by R. Atkins, 18-14 in round two at Victoria Park, Royal Leamington Spa, on Monday.

They then scraped through a tight last 16 encounter against the Houghton Regis BC team from Bedfordshire, skipped by D. Shearer, 22-20 yesterday (Tuesday).

Later the same day, the Sidley team won another tough battle against the Workington BC team from Cumbria, skipped by D. Forster, 21-17 in the quarter-finals.

Their remarkable run finally ended with a 24-12 defeat against the Northampton Express BC four of Rob White, Ian Bland, Wayne Stanley and Dominic Graham this morning (Wednesday).

The Sidley team qualified for the national championships by reaching the final of the county fours competition, which they won by beating a team from Chichester BC at Popes Mead, Crawley, earlier this month.

Stone also won the singles and two-wood singles to complete a remarkable hat-trick of county titles. These were the first county titles Martlets have won since 1986.

