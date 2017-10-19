'One big' Sussex Cricket League will start in 2018 after majority of clubs vote in favour

Sussex will have 'one big league' in 2018 after clubs across the county voted to introduce it a year early.

The Sussex Premier Cricket League tweeted: "BREAKING NEWS - I am pleased to announce that there will be one “big” League starting in 2018. Thanks to all who voted. #SussexFamily"

The structure will take the form of one league - known simply as the Sussex Cricket League - containing all member Clubs of the four existing leagues - Sussex Premier, East Sussex, Mid Sussex and West Sussex Invitation.

The new league was due to operate from the 2019 season but clubs had the opportunity to vote to bring it in early because a very significant number of clubs expressed a desire for the playing side of the new structure to be in place for 2018, operated for one year only by the four existing league Committees.

No all governance aspects of the new league will be prepared during 2018, ready for the new league to operate from the 2018 AGM onward.

Gary Stanley, Sussex Cricket Ltd. Board member and Chair of the Adults League Group said: ""As a result of a voting process involving every league cricket Club in Sussex, we have received clear instruction on the preferred direction of travel. 102 Clubs voted to begin the new playing structure in 2018 against only 12 preferring to wait until 2019, with 25 Clubs declining to vote.

"Therefore, we will now get on with the job of putting the new playing structure in place for 2018, managed by the existing leagues, with the new Sussex Cricket League proper to commence in 2019.

"Between now and the four league AGMs in November, the ALG will finalise the placement of teams and provide the Clubs with all of the information they need for 2018."

You can see how the league will be structured by clicking here