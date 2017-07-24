Priory agonisingly miss out on county final

Hastings Priory missed out on a place in the final of a county cup competition after cricket’s equivalent of a penalty shoot-out.

Priory lost their Gray-Nicolls Sussex T20 Cup semi-final away to fellow Sussex Premier League club Preston Nomads on Sunday on a bowl out.

Nomads prevailed by three hits to two and will face Horsham or Roffey in next month’s final at the 1st Central County Ground Hove.

Just 12.1 overs were possible before rain forced play to be abandoned, at which point Nomads were 77-6 having chose to bat first.

Nathan Poole made 33 from 32 balls at the top of the order, while Dominic Shepheard and Robert Wakeford both struck 15 from 12 deliveries for a Nomads side which was 72-3 at one stage.

Priory spinners Jed O’Brien and Elliot Hooper picked up two wickets each, and there was one apiece for Adam Barton and Harry Finch.

That outcome capped a wet weekend for Priory, whose league match away to Horsham on Saturday was cancelled before a ball was bowled, again because of rain.