Priory seek to follow up splendid victory

Hastings Priory’s cricketers showed what they’re capable of in last weekend’s thrilling victory away to Cuckfield.

That’s the view of coach Ian Gillespie, who has challenged his players to produce that level of performance on a regular basis after an up and down start to the Sussex Premier League season.

He said: “We clearly showed on Saturday we have the ability to compete with most of the sides in the league. I think we’ve got to build on what we’ve done and get some consistency into our season.

“There were a lot of very good things that came out of the game. We’ve set a level, but we need to produce that form consistently and that’s what we’ll be looking for next week.

“We’re still eighth in the table, albeit in quite a tight table, but we probably should have another 10, 12 points and that would put us probably in fourth or fifth position.

“Even if we’re losing games, we’ve got to make sure we pick up a good haul of points and be competitive with all the sides we play.”

Priory are on their travels again tomorrow (Saturday) against seventh-placed Preston Nomads.

“It will be a different challenge,” added Gillespie. “It will be a different type of wicket and different side, but we’ve got to do all the things we did right against Cuckfield.”