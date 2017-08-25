Priory target season-ending victory treble

{http://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/sport/priory-sink-title-hopefuls-in-thriller-1-8111673|After last weekend’s tremendous victory over title-chasing Roffey}, Hastings Priory Cricket Club will be aiming to finish the Sussex Premier League season with a hat-trick of victories.

Priory will visit Brighton & Hove tomorrow (Saturday) before finishing the summer at home to neighbours Bexhill next weekend - two teams they beat in the reverse fixtures.

“We would like to win both and we’ve got a good chance in both of them obviously,” said Priory coach Ian Gillespie. “As much as anything it would be nice to put in consecutive good performances because we’ve been a bit stop-start this season.

“It would be nice to finish the season if we could with three consecutive victories. If that were to happen we would probably finish in the top five and that would probably be par for the course.”

Priory are currently in sixth place - just a point outside the top five - and their remaining opponents are both in the bottom three, with Bexhill already relegated.

“We’ve now beaten the teams in second and fourth, and given (leaders) East Grinstead a run for their money so we know we can play well against good sides,” added Gillespie.

Elliot Hooper should return after holiday, but Adam Barton and Leo Cammish are fitness doubts.

Sussex Premier League standings (all played 16 matches): 1 East Grinstead 394pts, 2 Roffey 359, 3 Horsham 322, 4 Cuckfield 315, 5 Preston Nomads 257, 6 HASTINGS PRIORY 256, 7 Middleton 247, 8 Brighton & Hove 220, 9 Ansty 146, 10 BEXHILL 134.