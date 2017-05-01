Sharks welcome Glamorgan to Hove for next Royal London One-Day Cup clash

Sussex Sharks play their second home Royal London One-Day Cup match in quick succession on Tuesday when they welcome Glamorgan to The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (11.00am start).

The Sharks were narrowly defeated by Somerset on Sunday under the Duckworth/Lewis Method as the rain played havoc with the second half of the match.

After Somerset had made 303 for 5 from 49 overs, Sussex were originally set 198 to win from 25 overs and latterly 165 from 20 overs following another rain break, but despite a fantastic 40 from only 20 balls from Laurie Evans, the Sharks fell 9 runs short of their target.

Sussex are boosted by the arrival of Jerome Taylor for tomorrow’s clash. The West Indian international seamer has arrived at Hove as an overseas replacement for the injured Vernon Philander and will be available for the rest of the Royal London One-Day Cup group stages.

Matt Machan, Ollie Robinson and Luke Wells all remain sidelined through injury, whilst Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills are still in IPL action.

Nick Oxley of the Sussex Academy, a slow left-arm chinaman bowler who hails from Worthing, is also included in the squad.

As part of Sussex’s Kids Go Free promotion, all those aged 18 and under can gain FREE entry to the match with no advance ticket required. Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult.

The Sussex squad is as follows: Jofra Archer, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown (wkt), Laurie Evans, Harry Finch, George Garton, Chris Nash, Nick Oxley, Jerome Taylor, Stiaan van Zyl, David Wiese, Luke Wright (c)