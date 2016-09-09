Strong Lashings side to face Bexhill

Lashings All-Stars have announced a strong-looking side to face Bexhill Cricket Club at The Polegrove tomorrow (Saturday).

The names received by Bexhill captain Johnathan Haffenden as of yesterday evening include legendary West Indies opening batsman Gordon Greenidge and Barbadian fast bowler Tino Best.

Also on the list is former England spinner Monty Panesar, for whom it will be a return to The Polegrove having made a handful of appearances for Bexhill in 2010.

Among the others are another ex-England spinner in John Emburey, all-rounders Martin Bicknell and Chris Lewis, and former West Indies batsman Kirk Edwards.

The line-up is completed by left-handed batsman Usman Afzaal, the in-form Matt Coles and Charl Willoughby, plus one other to be confirmed. David Smith is team manager and well-known broadcaster Henry Blofeld will be on commentary duties.

The first ever meeting between Lashings and Bexhill will take the form of a T20 match, which is due to start at around 3pm.

Monty Panesar is set to return to The Polegrove with Lashings All-Stars

Bexhill could well stand between Lashings and an undefeated season. Lashings are unbeaten all summer heading into their final two games, at Broxbourne today and then Bexhill.

Haffenden said: “It’s an exciting game to be involved in. It’s taken a long time to come round, but what a way to end the season. A lot of hard work’s gone in, fingers crossed the weather stays good.”

Lashings are due to arrive at 10.30am and will help deliver a coaching session for Bexhill’s junior players from approximately 11am.

A lunch involving the Lashings players and corporate guests in the hospitality marquee (which is due to go up this morning) will get under way at 12.30pm. There will also be an auction of memorabilia.

That will be followed by the cricket, which will feature coloured clothing, a pink ball and live commentary, and the subsequent post-match presentations.

Gates will open at midday and ordinary ground tickets will be available to purchase on the gate, priced at £2.50 for adults, £1 for children and £5 for a family of four. Spectators are welcome to bring their own deckchairs.

Thirteen players are expected to feature for Bexhill, although Sam Roberts will stand aside to focus on hospitality duties. Byron Smith and Jamie Wicks will step up from the seconds.

The likes of Hamish Russell, Roberts and Chris Anderson, from Bexhill Cricket Club, have been working hard at the ground throughout the week in readiness for the big day tomorrow.

