Sussex sign all-rounder David Wiese on three-year contract

Sussex have signed all-rounder David Wiese on a three-year contract.

Wiese, who will arrive at The 1st Central County Ground in June, joins Sussex under the Kolpak ruling subject to ECB permission.

The 31 year-old has played 20 T20 Internationals and six One-Day Internationals for South Africa, having taken 33 wickets across the two formats. His best International figures of 5 for 23 came against the West Indies in Durban in 2015.

He played for Sussex in two separate stints last season, firstly as an overseas player in the NatWest T20 Blast, taking 4 for 38 on debut against Somerset.

He returned in the latter part of the season to feature for Sussex in the Royal London One-Day Cup and Specsavers County Championship, hitting an unbeaten 70 against Worcestershire in the final home game of the season.

Wiese said of his move to Sussex, “I am very excited to be joining Sussex on a long term deal. I thoroughly enjoyed my stint with the club last year and it made my decision so much easier when offered to return. Sussex is an extremely ambitious club and I look forward to being part of their future.

“I would like to thank Cricket South Africa for giving me the opportunity of fulfilling my lifelong dream of representing my country in the sport I love.”

Sussex's Head Coach Mark Davis said, “We are thrilled to have David joining us at Sussex Cricket. He is an extremely accomplished all round cricketer who is effective in all formats and will bring great experience and skill to our group.

“He will add significantly to our white ball team with his bowling and powerful batting at the death and has already shown his potential last season in the longer format. His experience will be invaluable to our young developing team.”