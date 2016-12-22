Warwickshire batsman Evans signs for Sussex

Sussex have strengthened their batting resources with the signing of Laurie Evans from Warwickshire on a three-year contract.

The 29-year-old has penned a deal at The 1st Central County Ground until the conclusion of the 2019 season, after the Edgbaston county granted him an early release from his contract which had a year left to run.

Lambeth-born Evans began his career with Surrey, but moved to Warwickshire in 2010 and is now closing in on 3,000 first-class career runs.

His highest score of 213 came in the draw with Sussex at Edgbaston in 2015, putting on 327 with former Sussex man Tim Ambrose in the process, a record sixth-wicket partnership for the Bears.

Evans has mainly been deployed in white-ball cricket for Warwickshire and has made over 100 appearances between the two formats. He reached 1,000 career T20 runs in 2016 and was part of the Birmingham Bears side that won the NatWest T20 Blast in 2014, smashing 53 from only 30 balls in the final against Lancashire.

He also helped the Bears win the Royal London One-Day Cup this year, and coupled with the 2012 County Championship victory, he has won all three domestic formats with Warwickshire.

Evans said: “I’m really happy to be joining Sussex for the next three years in hopefully what will be a really successful time for the club.

“Sussex have got an exciting group of players and I can’t wait to get going in the New Year.

“I’d like to thank Warwickshire for enabling this move to happen, and for all their support during my time at Edgbaston.”

Sussex’s head coach Mark Davis said: “We are thrilled to have Laurie joining us at Sussex. He is a player of great ability who plays in all formats of the game and is a brilliant acquisition for the club.

“I believe that Laurie’s best years are in front of him and he is ready and driven to achieve his undoubted potential.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!