Young Sussex star Delray heads Down Under

Sussex’s Delray Rawlins will play club cricket this winter in the New South Wales Premier competition, as well as practising with the New South Wales State squad.

During his time with the State squad in Australia, Delray will receive specialist spin-bowling coaching from former Australia leg-spinner, Stuart MacGill.

The alrounder is one of eight English players awarded an Overseas Placement this winter.

Explaining the purpose of the Overseas Placements, the ECB’s Performance Director said: “By exposing talented young players to an unsupported, unstructured cricket programme in a challenging overseas environment, the aim of Overseas Placements is to develop the skills and also independence required to be a successful international cricketer.”

In May 2016, Rawlins was included in England’s under-19 development programme. He participated in a training camp in Dubai later in the year and in December 2016 was selected in the England under-19s squad for a tour of India in early 2017.

In the first international of the tour, against the India under-19s, Rawlins came in sixth in the batting order and scored 107 not out from 88 balls, including eight fours and five sixes.

In April 2017, he made his first-class cricket debut for Sussex in the County Championship and a month later he made his List A debut for Sussex against the touring South Africans team.