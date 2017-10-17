A fresh approach to Monteverdi’s great classic from Barefoot Opera

Poppea is Barefoot Opera’s new multi-layered one-off production, bringing to life Monteverdi’s classic tale of lust, power and tyranny.

It will be performed on Saturday November 11 at 7.30pm in St Mary in the Castle, Hastings.

In Barefoot Opera’s new production, Monterverdi’s powerful and morally ambivalent tale is brought to life like never before. Increasingly known for youthful, energetic ensemble style productions, Barefoot Opera has created a production that promises to be as compelling as it is thrilling, bringing together physical theatre, music and multi-layered story-telling.

L’incoronazione di Poppea, (The Coronation of Poppea) tells the tale of the beautiful Poppea, who manipulates her way to Emperor Nero’s throne, and Nero’s consuming erotic obsession for her. Taking place during the 450th anniversary celebrations of Monteverdi’s birth, director Jenny Miller has been motivated to bring this opera to singers and audiences alike.

She said: “What inspires me about Poppea - apart from its fantastic storyline - is that this is where opera really began. I would recommend that anyone interested in opera goes back to these early days, when opera was a real melting pot. To be engaged with the molten energy of Monteverdi’s transformation of words into music is a real jolt for the senses.”

With a small and intimate ensemble of musicians, led by Lesley-Anne Sammons on keyboards, Lucy Mulgan on Double Bass and Evelyn Nallen on recorder, the music in this production promises to be particularly ravishing, and includes one of the most beautiful love duets ever written.

This unique production brings together an international cast from a range of experiences and backgrounds, from those who are just starting out to those who are very experienced; whilst for one of the male singers, ‘Poppea’ is his first ever opera, whereas the two leads are talented young professionals, including Lucilla Graham, who some may remember starring in Barefoot Opera’s Carmen in 2014.

Tickets cost £16.50 in advance (£18.50 on the door), £3.50 under-12’s - rom www.barefootopera.com and also Hastings Tourist Office.