A chaotic love story which has become true cult classic

The Valentine-theme movie at St Mary In The Castle, Hastings, is True Romance which will be shown on this evening, Friday February 10, at 7.15pm.

It was chosen by the public with a vote on Twitter.

In 1993, fresh from unexpected success with Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino — Hollywood’s hottest new film-maker — teamed up with legendary director Tony Scott (Top Gun) to make True Romance.

Though the film, which follows the relationship between a kung fu movie-loving, Elvis Presley-obsessed comic book store employee and a prostitute, flopped in its initial release, it has gained a large cult following ever since.

The cast is amazing: as well as Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, there is Christopher Walken, Dennis Hopper, James Galdofini, Gary Oldman, a young Brad Pitt who improvised all his lines, and newcomer Jack Black was edited out. Tickets £5.