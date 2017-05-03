Acclaimed director at Kino Rye to discuss his new work

Academy award nominee director Mike Figgis will host a showing of new film The Battle Of Hastings at Kino Rye this weekend.

The event will showcase a Director’s Cut premier screening of his documentary which celebrates young musicians; it begins at 5.45pm and includes a Q&A session with Figgis.

Filmed during the 2015 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, the film charts the drama and passion of competing pianists to the soundtrack of piano concerto repertoire.

Figgis is an English film director, screenwriter, and composer who was nominated for two Academy Awards for his work in Leaving Las Vegas (1995).

The Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition is one of the UK’s fastest growing premier piano competitions for international young pianists. The 2015 Competition welcomed 38 young pianists from 30 different countries to the White Rock Theatre culminating in an final with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Managing Director of Kino Matt Breckon said: “We are thrilled that Mike Figgis is coming to Kino Rye to host an audience Q&A on Sunday evening. An accomplished jazz musician and composer himself, the British director is keen to explore the issues surrounding the lives of young concert pianists working to establish a career, and equally what can be done to encourage younger audiences to experience classical music.”

Tickets £20 include glass of wine and nibbles. All proceeds to the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition.

Booking on 01797 226293 or at the box office.