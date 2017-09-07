Acclaimed work exhibiting at St Leonards gallery

Lucy Bell is proud to present an exhibition of new flower pictures by Bruce Rae, which are presented alongside his acclaimed series of shipbuilders which is currently also on exhibition at Side Gallery, in Newcastle. Renowned for his vintage techniques and sumptuous prints, Rae’s work is held in various collections including The National Portrait Gallery, The V&A, and The Bibliotheque Nationale, Paris.

Bruce Rae said: “The pictures that I make are records of events. In the case of the shipyards a world soon to be lost, was recorded. The flowers are records of transience, of fleeting mortality. The conversion of a metallic salt, be it base as in iron, noble as in silver or precious as in platinum into its pure metal is the basis of the process that we call photographic. Photographic because the catalyst of these metamorphoses being radiant energy, or light. I was fortunate that in my training a knowledge of physics and chemistry was at least important as a familiarity with the works of Susan Sontag or Walter Benjamin. “The prints in this exhibit are of silver, a noble metal or precious platinum. Apart from their separate aesthetic attractions, their principal difference concerns longevity.

David Lillington has observed of Rae's flower prints in the Arts Review " They are certainly not about gardening. The roses are open to interpretations which give them human attributes, it's possible to see them drooping, weeping, being young, middle aged or dying"