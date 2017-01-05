Ambitious show from a national treasure is a part of Jerwood’s 2017

The Jerwood Gallery is looking ahead to its coming season which includes the biggest project of new art ever undertaken by national treasure Quentin Blake and previously unseen studio wall drawings from Turner Prize Winner Keith Tyson - all coming to the award-winning gallery in Hastings which is celebrating its fifth birthday.

First up is Keith Tyson: Turn Back Now which opens January 28 until June 4. This exhibition by the 2002 Turner Prize Winner showcases 20 years of his Studio Wall Drawings. More than 360 works that chart, in Tyson’s words, “a kind of emotional headline of the day.” Many have never been publically exhibited before.

Shown together for the first time, these drawings form not only a record of the passing time but also provide a unique insight into the working practices of this artist who is based near Brighton.

From June 10 until October 15 visitors can enjoy work by artist Quentin Blake who is passionate about Hastings, which is why he has chosen Jerwood Gallery as the venue for his most ambitious show so far.

Probably best known as an illustrator working with the likes of Roald Dahl, this exhibition will show a completely different facet of Quentin’s work. New paintings, many monumental in size, will investigate topical themes including the refugee crisis and the current political climate in the unique, life affirming, Blake style.

The show will also explore subjects that are close to Quentin’s heart, which are mental health issues amongst the young, and the lack of creativity in schools.

Later in the year, from May 24 - September 10, is Jean Cooke: Delight in the Thing Seen. Following the acclaimed 2016 exhibition John Bratby: Everything but the Kitchen Sink, including the Kitchen Sink, this one-room display explores the work of Bratby’s first wife and subject of many of his early portraits.

This exhibition creates the opportunity for Jean Cooke’s voice to be heard, and for visitors to explore her unique artistic vision in a display that features many works that have never before been on public view.

Cooke (1927-2008) was a highly celebrated British painter of still life, landscape, portraits and figures. She was a lecturer at the Royal Academy and received high profile commissions to paint portraits for Lincoln College and St Hilda’s College, Oxford.

Her works can be found in many major public collections, including Tate, the Royal Academy and the Government Art Collection. The exhibition includes works that relate to her family and personal life, local landscapes and seascapes, still lifes, and a powerful self-portrait.

Also in summer is Kath Thompson: Yesterday and Tomorrow, from June 10 until September 10.

This exhibition puts the spotlight on up and coming artist Kath Thompson, showcasing some of her latest work. Talking about her artistic practice and inspiration, Thompson said: “My work is about things, people and places in the world. I am influenced by painting from the ancient past as well as the present. Anything visual, as well as things said or read that conjure visual excitement can be interesting to me for making paintings.”

The title of this exhibition comes from Thompson’s painting Yesterday and Tomorrow; characteristic of Thompson’s brightly coloured, fluidly painted works, this image of a lion facing a row of statues encapsulates the joy and spirit of this exciting artist’s practice.

To celebrate the Jerwood gallery’s fifth year in Hastings, Jerwood Collection Curator, Lara Wardle, is putting together a People’s Choice display of favourite collection works.

2017 will also include work by Tony Heywood and Alison Condie, and Stephen Turner.

Throughout the year, and in chronological order, the permanent collection will showcase decades of Modern British art: pre-1930s (winter/spring), 1930s & 40s (summer) and 1950s & 60s (autumn).