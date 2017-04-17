Artist explores impact of female power in his life

Opening on Saturday (April 22) and running until May 28 is a new exhibition by local artist Thom Kofoed of his paintings, drawings, film, writing and photography which will “explore disparate experiences of gender and celebrate women” both in the public eye and from his own life.

Thom studied Fine Art at the University of Brighton; he now focuses mainly on portraiture and has created work for local arts venues, London galleries and international clients.

His work is detailed and intricate and he pays particular attention to line and form. He’s inspired by a huge range of people from Hastings Old Town residents to 1980s television celebrities, and the viewers of his work at St Mary In The Castle can expect references to the female powerhouses of Dynasty and Murder, She Wrote, among others.

Thom is also a published writer and is currently writing an illustrating a children’s book about hugging. Recently his work has become available to buy on artrookie.co.uk where he was a Featured Artist. He was also commissioned by Artfund and the Jewish Museum London to create a large scale drawing which forms a crucial part of the Amy Winehouse: A Family Portrait exhibition which opened there in March 2017.

Of his solo show in Hastings, Thom commented: “My aim with the exhibition is to investigate my fascination with women in media and how their lives and careers may or may not have been influenced by their gender.

It’s an opportunity for me to really consider what I feel it means to be female in a current climate that seems to be, or at the very least seems to want to be, male centric.

I have long, one-sided relationships with the women I’ve painted and I wondered if my sometimes obsessive knowledge of their lives and careers would give me an insight into their experiences as women in the world. This exhibition is a result of that exploration.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.