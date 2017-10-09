Arts funding for former chicken shed now gallery

An ambitious project to turn what was an old chicken shed into one of the top small galleries in the south east has now been awarded lottery funding through the Arts Council England.

Set amongst farm buildings and overlooking the hop fields of Robertsbridge, and privately funded, the blackShed gallery has provided space for diverse exhibitions from some of the best artists emerging out of our area, and is now firmly embedded in the cultural map.

The blackShed is the brainchild of artist and curator Kenton Lowe. Set up in 2009 during a time of economic uncertainty, in an unusual location, with a programme of artists awaiting recognition amongst the mainstream, this should have been a project to avoid. However, it’s gone from strength to strength. With recent success, the gallery has undergone a significant refurbishment - a dramatic new look for those who know it well and visit regularly.

Kenton said: “The blackShed is uniquely placed in rural East Sussex with an ambition to work with and deliver extraordinary works by a diverse group of artists. The blackShed is recognised as a distinctive contemporary arts space, its success has enabled it to continually develop and reach out to new audiences. As we move forward, our ambitions become increasingly more challenging, and more costly but this is an exciting time for the blackShed. Arts Council funding allows us to expand our non-commercial programme and support the development of new art in rural Sussex.’

The blackShed joined with the Battle Arts Festival this year with events included as part of its overall programme. Free to visit, there’s three major blackShed projects running throughout October from the Battle Museum and Almonry, the former Old Wool Shop and Battle Abbey School Martlet’s House, as well as an additional offering from two University art graduates recently recruited by the blackShed as part of a learning and participation programme. They will work alongside the gallery’s current exhibition Fearful Symmetry by Ben Gibson-Cowan, with a plan to deliver their own project to a Battle audience. The blackShed is working in partnership with the De La Warr Pavillion and Rother District Council to support the graduates in the development of their project which is an extension to the Battle Arts Festival.

Kenton commented: “We are very happy to be celebrating the cultural month of October with the Battle Arts Festival as official partners to the festival for the first time. This year’s festival promises to be one of the most exciting and diverse yet with an ambitious offering of visual arts that the blackShed is proud to have contributed to.”

The gallery is now exploring sustainable approaches with new partners. The Arts Council England grant provides a “significant” springboard to launch longer-term relationships with other potential partners, and continue to seek alternative sources of funding. The gallery is free to visit and open every day during October except Mondays.