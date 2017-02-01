Bexhill gallery launches new season with Pathways show

Murmurations Gallery in Parkhurst Road, Bexhill, reopens in February after a short winter break with an innovative show by Bexhill College students.

Working with eight local art students to widen their artistic development, Murmurations has offered its first exhibition slot of the year to help them garner experience working and exhibiting within a professional environment.

Given a brief, the students were told to explore the themes of Conflict, Memory And Time, Deconstruct, and Possession.

Pathways is the final result of this. For these young students the exhibition is an ambitious, thought-provoking and often idealistic exploration of identity and internal conflict.

The show runs from February 7-12. Private view is on February 7 5pm-7pm. All welcomed. Opens 10.30am -4.30pm. Tuesdays-Sundays, www.murmurationsgallery.co.uk.