Bexhill gallery’s photograph event in June is open to all

Yesterday (Thursday) saw the launch of a new photography competition and exhibition at Murmurations gallery in Bexhill.

As part of its 2017 Mediums series of exhibitions, Murmurations is holding an event all month to highlight the use of photography in art today. Partly an exposition and partly a competition, the exhibition brings together images from professionals as well as amateurs who are using photography to express their creativity.

Director Joe Nguyen said: “With the advent of digital cameras and camera phones, it seems that everyone is able to access and capture the world in aesthetic pleasing as well as thought provoking images. However, these artworks are not often publicly shown or viewed. Sometimes, these images are lost or forgotten as soon as they are taken and it is the act of viewing and reviewing that keep these images alive.

“The competition has been rich and varied with entries from professional societies such as the Hailsham Photographic Society to artist Marybeth Haas and professional fashion photographer Nigel Tribbeck as well as young entries from Jack Rhys Evans.

There has been a wide range of interests and all but one of the 10 subject categories have been selected for the show. The gallery’s deliberate selection of ten categories makes for an eclectic curated mix and it is well worth a visit.

The exhibition will run until June 25 and prizes have been donated by local businesses, including The Italian Way and Rother Print.

For further information about taking part visit www.murmurationsgallery.co.uk or email info@murmurationsgallery.co.uk.

