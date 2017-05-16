Celebrate the creativity of David Lynch this weekend

Nicely timed for the Twin Peaks reboot, Kino Teatr in St Leonards has organised a David Lynch weekend for tomorrow and Sunday which aims to be a properly immersive experience.

The Kino Teatr auditorium well have been designed to screen this director’s fabulous and bizarre films. The Lynch weekend coincides with the release of the much awaited new season of Twin Peaks on Sky TV, with Kyle MacLachlan, which is a landmark event for any fan; dressing up is encouraged.

Get along to Norman Road for some damn fine David Lynch coffee and real cherry pie.

There will be a selection of Lynchian cocktails (Blue Velvet, Fire Drink With Me, Mulholland Driver) while the seductive sounds of Angelo Badalamenti transport you into a strange new reality.

The movies on offer are on Saturday Wild At Heart at 2pm, Eraserhead at 5pm, Mulholland Drive at 7.30pm, and on Sunday Blue Velvet at 1pm, Lost Highway and Fire Walk With Me at 7.30pm.