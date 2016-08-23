Diverse and vibrant collection of work from three of our local artists

Three artists from 1066 country present a diverse, bright and colourful collection of work over the bank holiday weekend at Bodiam Castle.

The show is called Three Colourful Ladies, and taking part are Dawn Timmins, Sarah Flack and Penny Nice. It is open from Saturday August 27 until Monday August 29 from 10-5pm.

Dawn is an emerging amateur artist who has lived in the Hastings and Rother area for over 30 years. She has always enjoyed drawing and creating for relaxation and as a hobby. Described as quirky, light hearted, colourful and local, her work reflects a love of people, the land, sea and the beach as inspiration. Many pictures have accompanying verses. Dawn has developed a firm following of collectors for her art work following successful exhibitions and is hoping to develop her artistic career.

Penny Nice uses her love of local sea and landscapes plus personal connections as inspiration for her beautifully vibrant and colourful watercolour paintings which she often overlays with pastel. Many people will have visited her wonderful open studios held at her beach hut and cannot fail to have been inspired and impressed.

Sarah Flack is a professional artist, painter and print maker. She is also a tutor of highly-respected, and well-attended art classes in and around Hastings, Bexhill, Eastbourne, Battle and Rye.

Sarah attended Hastings College and later studied for an MA at Camberwell College of Art. She was also artist in residence at Intaglio Print in London and has exhibited extensively.

Her work uses many subtle layers of colour to tell its stories, often reflecting spiritual experiences in a joyous celebration of colour.

Dawn commented: “About a year ago whilst enjoying a few glasses of wine at a barbecue the idea of an art show at Bodiam Castle was suggested by Kerry, a friend who works there.

This was gratefully accepted and then followed by much panic leading to enormous pleasure when Sarah Flack and Penny Nice agreed to to the show with me.

All three of us have very different artistic styles and backgrounds which has led to the development of a beautiful and diverse collection of work.”

