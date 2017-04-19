DVD review: Swiss Army Man (4 out of 5)

Confession time. I’m not a great fan of Daniel Radcliffe.

He’s been in some pretty average movies (eg ‘Now you See Me 2’, ‘Victor Frankenstein’) but to be fair ‘The Woman in Black’ was a much better role.

And in Swiss Army Man he is really good.

That’s not because he plays a dead man either.

Both he and Paul Dano (who I most definitely do like as an actor) work together well in this very unusual but superbly constructed movie.

Dano plays Hank, a hopeless case who is stranded on a deserted island and is seriously considering ending it all.

However, he spots a body (Manny played by Radcliffe) washed up on the beach.

In Hank’s mind Manny is able to speak and has a variety of uses (hence the Swiss Army knife type reference).

My favourite is a very novel the drinks dispenser idea.

Manny and Hank then embark on a weird and wonderful trip home.

There’s plenty of comic moments but at its heart is a very sad story of a man unable to cope with real life.

Radcliffe’s American accent sounds pretty convincing to me and he and Dano seem to have a great rapport.

It certainly goes down as one of the more unusual films from last year but well worth a visit.

Lionsgate UK’s Swiss Army Man is now out on DVD and Blu-ray.