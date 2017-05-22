Eclectic influences and a riot of colour in Zoom art show

Expect a riot of colour, challenging ideas and exciting contrasts of textures when Anna Bachene’s solo exhibition Secrets and Stories arrives at Zoom Arts Gallery, Warrior Square Station, St Leonards.

Visitors can expect to meet Cary Grant, Captain Kirk, Princess Diana and the last Czar of Russia sharing a single canvas in this highly original work.

The exhibition will be open from June 5-10 from 10.30am-4pm, with a private view on Friday June 9 from 7-9pm. Artwork, prints, cards and icons will be on sale throughout.

A St Leonards resident since 2010, Anna lived for many years in the culturally vibrant area of Brixton, South London. At art college she studied stained glass, kiln formed glass and interior design. Always seeking to explore new methods and principles of design, her further studies included mosaics, decoupage,metal sculpture and jewellery.

Throughout her career, Anna has travelled extensively, loving and absorbing many exotic art influences, ranging from Islamic tiles to Russian icons. All of this is reflected in her own art, in tune with her hunger for colour and her passion for unique fabrics.

When she moved to St Leonards, she and a like-minded friend formed Collectable Icons, creating pieces with both religious and contemporary themes. These are still part of her output, but over the past few years her mixed media focus has moved forward to include larger abstract pieces, often merging painting with collage.

A member of Zoom Artsfor 4 years, Anna has exhibited in London, Hastings and St Leonards.