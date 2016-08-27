Entries sought for Chichester-based art competition and exhibition

Entries are being sought for the Stride Open Art 2016 which will run at Chichester’s Oxmarket Centre of Arts from October 11-23.

Centre spokesman David Souter: “The Oxmarket Centre of Arts is indebted to Stride & Son for their sponsorship of our recent success, the 40th Anniversary Retrospective Exhibition. The Oxmarket is also sponsored each year for £1,000 prize money for the Stride Open Art Competition and is calling for entries online for the first time.

“With a £500 first prize for painting (along with the Stride Trophy), £250 second prize, £250 for the drawing prize and £100 for the Lawrence Williams Prize for Abstract Painting, the competition is open to all artists in East and West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey, with the exhibition taking place between October 11-23.”

Full details on how to enter the competition are online at the Oxmarket website: oxmarket.com/stride-open-art-2016

Initial entry is by email: artists should send up to six images to info@oxmarket.com with STRIDE 2016 as the subject line. Entry cost is £12 per image (£10 per image for members) and payment can be by cash, cheque, or debit/credit card. The email should include the name of the artist and their postal address and phone number, along with the title, medium, size and price of each entry. The JPEG images should be named as the artist and title of the work.

The deadline for entry is Monday, September 26. Artists will be notified by email by October 1 if their work has been selected for the exhibition, and the work must be delivered on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, 10am-4.30pm.