Experiencing life at arm’s length instead of first hand

The perception of how to look or behave has dramatically shifted thanks to social media, filters, photoshop and smartphones apps.

Memories are an important part of life but St Leonards artist Su Bishop fears that there will be a new generation making false memories because their world has been viewed through a mobile without the interaction of reality. Will they even feel that void because it is now their own realism? Exhibiting a selection of black and white photographic images from her various travels for what is her second solo exhibition at the Zoom Gallery in Warrior Square station from June 12-17 Su attempts to highlight how far from realism society has become through observations of everyday life. Su’s practice focuses on people and human behaviour. She gained her BA (Hons) in Fine Art at Brighton University, Hastings, and has begun establishing herself through collaborated exhibitions across St Leonards and Hastings. Bishop a self taught photographer utilises her camera to explore human emotion and behaviour. The camera is a way of reacting instantly to her triggered emotions, observing and recording that exact moment whilst focusing on her subject. This is her second solo exhibition and she already has future shows planned.