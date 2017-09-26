Family cinema

All age-groups should enjoy Goodbye Christopher Robin which is a new film about A A Milne and Winnie the Pooh.

The movie set in Ashdown Forest and is rated a PG - catch it during the coming week at Kino Rye.

Goodbye Christopher Robin gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. After leaving London for the English countryside, writer A.A. Milne starts to spin fanciful yarns about his son’s growing collection of stuffed animals. These stories form the basis for Winnie-the-Pooh and The House At Pooh Corner, published in 1926 and 1928. Along with his mother Daphne and his nanny Olive, Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after WW1, but at what cost?