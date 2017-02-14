Finding your way through this horizontal state of art

Every Saturday at 3pm the De La Warr Pavilion presents a free tour of its current exhibition In A Dream You Saw A Way to Survive and We Full Of Joy in the Ground Floor Gallery. The tours are run by a different member of the DLWP team each weekend.

Open until May 1, this is a Hayward Touring exhibition curated by Turner Prize-winning artist Elizabeth Price.

It features works by over fifty artists including Becky Beasley, Guy Bourdin, Claude Cahun, Henry Fuseli, Richard Hamilton, The Lumiére Brothers with Loie Fuller, Henry Moore, Paul Neagu, Bridget Riley, Jo Spence and Francesca Woodman.

Price has staged the exhibition to explore the psychological and formal power of the horizontal, in a vast repertoire of images depicting the reclining or recumbent body in varying states of weariness, stupor, reverie, grief, death, erotic transport and languor.