Get busy at DLWP

Children are invited to the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday for Look Make Think at 2pm.

Tickets cost £2.

This will give youngsters a chance look at artworks, think about the ideas behind them and be inspired to make their own creations. This could include Roy Voss work in the first floor gallery which is based on words found on postcards, or his new commission in the main gallery which is a sculture stretching the entire length of the space, a delicate form which conjures the idea of a pier.

Look Make Think is a two hour session which finishes at 4pm and is suitable for all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

DLWP’s family programme is sponsored by the Italian Way