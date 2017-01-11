Hollywood’s new golden musical

It’s the film everyone’s talking about and Hollywood’s shiniest new masterpiece La La Land is about to hit these shores.

The movie this week picked up seven Gold Globes including best director and best musical or comedy.

By way of celebration and ahead of more-than-likely Oscar nominations, La La Land is receiving special treatment from Kino Teatr in Norman Road which will be screening it from Friday January 20 until Thursday January 26.

This is a new departure as Kino Teatr will be open for the first time for the whole week including Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th Jan for screenings. As an added treat there is a special offer of a glass of Martini with every ticket or a bottle of Prosecco for a group of ten.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone give terrific performances in Whiplash director Damien Chazelle’s beguiling musical romance. The setting is contemporary Hollywood, the tone light and airy, the story simple, and Stone and Gosling both radiate charm, sincerity and emotional vulnerability. They play wannabe movie star Mia and pianist Seb, both hobbled by frustrated ambition when they fall in love. But success - when it arrives - comes at a personal cost.