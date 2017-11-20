In search of long lost September days at new blackShed gallery show

In 1752 the Julian calendar met the Gregorian calendar and eleven days in September disappeared.

Starting with an idea of what could be done with those missing days, artists Brockman and Page have taken their own interpretations, both figurative and abstract, as they dig away at what’s important for right now for a new exhibition at the blackShed gallery in Robertsbridge.

While Give Us Back Our Eleven Days represents Martin Brockman and Simon Page’s first collaborative exhibition, they have worked together on a number of occasions. A passion for trees and woodwork brought them together five years ago. Since then they have brought their artisan skills to a Chelsea Flower Show garden, and built a Wild Wood for an Oxford theatre production of Wind In The Willows.

Kenton Lowe of the blackShed said: “The exhibition is made up of works in, and of empathy with, wood: two and three dimensional carving and sculpture; woodblock prints; votive offerings of wood and clay. Brockman and Page have an honest and almost primal relationship with the materials they use, digging the clay from the ground themselves and forming their works without any process of refinement.”

The artists comment: “We live in and amongst different times, trapped in our nuclear clock, time dictating our shipping, politics and day to day transactions. At the same time we travel through the seasons and even in our most insulated situations a glimpse of nature’s changing face will grab our attention. We live and breathe and are all sharing the same aspirations and moments of joy, and of sorrow. In this exhibition we have devised and shared the same words with two very different but complementary viewpoints exploring themes of personal and social struggle as we negotiate ourselves through the times we live in.” Brockman added: “Christmas can be a very fragile time for some people and this is our fragile gift to you, we hope you can take time out to visit , pause and take a breath, and we wish you the best as the year turns.”

The show runs from tomorrow until January 20 2018. Further information can be found at www.theblackshedgallery.org.uk