Join Sandy and Danny together on Hastings pier

Who wouldn’t enjoy an open air showing of Grease on Hastings Pier this weekend?

Saturday evening sees a screening of one of the most popular screen musicals of all time. Things are really hoppin’ at Rydell High when Danny discovers the object of his Summer Lovin’ fling Sandy has moved to town and enrolled in his school.

This is the last of three weekends of film favourites under the stars and and above the waves. A wide range of refreshments will be available on the pier.

Doors open at 8.15pm. Film starts at 9pm (dependent on sunset). Tickets from £10 per adult and £8.50 per child.