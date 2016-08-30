Light and sound in one incredible ROOT 1066 event

iy_project is a spectacular immersive installation developed by world-renowned light artist Chris Levine in collaboration with Edenlab, Eden Project’s international creative partner.

Chris will create a unique event for Hastings on the evening of September 10 from 8pm, illuminating the townscape like never before with a spectacular sound and light using stunning high-powered lasers.

Be in the thick of it at the end of the pier (booking required) or watch from the beach, promenade, East Hill or West Hill. The East and West Hill lifts will stay open until 10pm.

Chris is fast becoming recognised as one of the most original artists working in light today and he has collaborated with a diverse range of creative talents ranging from Massive Attack, Hussein Chalayan, Antony and the Johnsons, Grace Jones and Jon Hopkins.

His iconic work Lightness of Being, the historic portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, is part of his Equanimity body of work that was commissioned by the Island of Jersey to commemorate 800 years of allegiance to the crown. The work has been acclaimed internationally and shown at Buckingham Palace, the Royal Academy and the Houses of Parliament, London.

He has had one man shows in London, Paris and Singapore and a travelling exhibition with the British Council which went to 12 countries worldwide.

Most recently he has had work exhibited by the Museum of Art and Design in NY, the National Portrait Gallery, London and the Fine Art Society. He has just completed another historic portrait to commemorate the Dalai Lama’s 80th birthday and to raise funds for the victims of Nepal’s recent earthquake.

An interactive app, designed to co-ordinate with the performance, will be available soon.

Tickets are free but there is an option to donate to Hastings Pier Charity.