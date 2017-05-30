Live broadcast of staged masterwork

Tragic yet inspiring love story Eugene Onegin will be broadcast live from the Russian stage to Kino Teatr in St Leonards tomorrow, Saturday June 2, at 2pm.

Stage Russia HD opens its inaugural season with the Vakhtangov Theatre’s newly reimagined version of the Alexander Pushkin novel directed by Rimas Tuminas.

​Eugene Onegin has often been referred to as an encyclopedia of 19th century Russian life. Tuminas’ production unfolds in the memory and imagination of Pushkin’s characters. The images are split between past and present, between reality and imagination.

The scale of the production constantly changes; from noisy celebrations to secluded contemplation, from crowd scenes to lonely recollections, all of which are drawn together from the past just like the fragments of Tatyana’s love letter, framed and hung on the wall, looming next to and above Onegin’s arm-chair.

