Live soundtrack for classic movie

Dramatic early Swedish film Körkarlen (The Phantom Carriage) will be shown tomorrow evening at Kino Teatr in Norman Road, St Leonards.

The 1921 classic was directed Victor Sjöstrom and will be screened with a live score performed by Steve Beresford, Blanca Regina, Richard Sanderson and Paul Khimasia Morgan, with support from Jason Kahn and Christian Wolfarth.

The film is notable for its use of special effects, complex narrative and its influence on directors Ingmar Bergman and Stanley Kubrick.

The film’s protagonist, drunkard David Holm, tells of a legend that the last person to die each year has to drive Death’s Carriage to collect the souls of everyone who dies the following year, only for this macabre penance to be visited upon himself.

Steve Beresford is a well-known member of the London improvising scene since the 1970s. He has featured on a large number of recordings of improvised music and been involved with Alterations, Imitation Of Life, Derek Bailey’s Company events and with the Portsmouth Sinfonia. He has continued to play free improvisation with a number of prominent musicians including Evan Parker, John Zorn and Han Bennink.

Blanca Regina is involved in audio-visual performances, sound-works, installations and film; her work encompasses sound art, free improvisation, moving image, live events, electronic music and performance. Richard Sanderson is an improvising musician based in South London. He runs the Linear Obsessional label for “experimental and improvised music and other sounds that fall between the cracks of category and genre.”

Paul Khimasia Morgan is an improviser working with unorthodox instrumentation and technique. He curates Aural Detritus Concert Series, manages The Slightly Off Kilter Label and writes for The Sound Projector. Jason Kahn and Christian Wolfarth utilize voice and percussion. Wolfarth’s cymbal work often resembles a multitude of oscillators buzzing in and out of phase and Kahn’s use of the voice could be mistaken for white noise or a failing distortion pedal. Tickets £15.