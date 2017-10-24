Make Shift Do family workshop at DLWP today

Join in with the Crafts Council’s annual festival of new making, and create innovative, beautiful printed textiles with CNC milled wood blocks on Friday at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

There are two sessions running from 10–12 noon and 2–4pm.

Mix digital processes with the hand made, and take your unique finished textiles home. No previous experience required. The workshops are led by designer Yemi Awosile, who is currently working as De La Warr Pavilion Artist In Residence at Thornwood Care Home, Bexhill. This creative event is suitable for five years plus - children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets £8 and booking recommended on www.dlwp.com or call 01424 229111.