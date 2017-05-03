Music and film event at DLWP

Dear Serge presents Cinema Expanded – The Sensual Nature Of Sound on Tuesday May 16 at 8pm.

This is billed as an explorative evening of independent film and music.

The Sensual Nature Of Sound is directed by Michael Blackwood featuring Laurie Anderson, Tania Leon, Meredith Monk and Pauline Oliveros: filmed during rehearsal and live performance, it captures composers and performers during their process.

The event also has Ingrid Plum performing scores from her ‘Taut’ vocal composition project, which is a collaborative piece exploring tension between notated sound and performed sound.

This event continues the Dear Serge series of film and performance curated by Daniel W J Mackenzie – musician, sound artist and curator based in Brighton.

Tickets £8, £6.50 concessions - book on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.