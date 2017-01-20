New show takes in memories and personal stories

A new exhibition highlighting communities, landscape and memorabilia has opened at Hastings Museum.

Inspired by the 950th anniversary of The Battle of Hastings and the influence of French language and culture, Alternate Legacies has provided the opportunity to develop workshops and events at The Bridge Community Centre, Ore, led by artists Sharon Haward (Hastings) and Léonie Young (Lille).

Alternate Legacies has been curated and managed by Christine Gist and runs until February 19.

Workshop participants include members of the Halton And Ore History Group, The Bridge Choir and The Bridge Art Group.

Sharon Haward commented: “The participants have spent many weeks sifting through their photographs and memorabilia, sharing stories and memories in order to select and present a series of objects to be photographed. In discussing the objects we uncovered a range of connections and histories that linked the participants to time and place.”

The work produced is presented as a small exhibition of photographs with text. It supports large scale photo montages which will be installed on the outside of The Bridge Community Centre in February, visible throughout 2017.

There is a special viewing at Hastings Museum today (Friday January 20) from 6-8pm. Some of the participants and Sharon Haward will be there to explain more.

Alternate Legacies has been realised through Hastings Borough Council’s 1066 Anniversary Grants with the support of The Bridge Community Centre, Hastings Museum and Art Gallery and Tempo Arts. Tue-Sun 10-4pm.

