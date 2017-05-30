Plants, painting, and creating art

Art In The Garden - “a collaboration of four artists and a garden” - opens on June 9 at Ore Place Farmhouse on the Ridge, in Hastings, with an exhibition of paintings, prints, drawings and ceramics as part of South East Open Studios.

Anyone interested will have the chance to attend four workshops run by the artists participating in the exhibition.

On June 10, Julia Hilton will hold a ceramics workshop in her garden studio. Participants will learn some of the techniques that Julia uses, particularly her method of embedding real plants and flowers which leave exact impressions in finished, fired and glazed clay. Starting with making a simple butter dish and moving on to a folded clay bowl, this workshop promises to be an inspiring introduction to working with plants and clay to create stunning pieces.

On June 17, Stephanie Fawbert will be running a watercolour workshop in the garden. Using the wide variety of plants and flowers as inspiration, participants will be encouraged to explore a more contemporary approach to watercolour. On June 18, Lucy Brennan-Shiel will be running an experimental drawing workshop. Working in charcoal, participants will draw a model wearing period costume in the garden setting.

On June 24, Joanna Sheldon will be teaching paint making which is a fascinating discipline stretching back through history, with many ancient ingredients and processes still used today. Joanna said: “My painting box contains a renaissance mix of marble dust, honey and sun oil. You enter into a world of tints and shades you little knew existed – malachite blue and isoindolinone orange and red Moroccan earth. Painting feels far more like the craft it is.”

In this workshop, participants will learn the different steps to make watercolour paints from scratch. They will each produce a batch of one colour and should be able to take home a small set of different colours for their own use.

There are still some places on all the workshops. Workshops last between 2-3 hours and cost £35. Please book via Facebook or phone Julia on 07714 443221.