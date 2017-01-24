Sheer splendour and power of Iggy Pop and The Stooges

The ultimate love letter to the fire of Iggy Pop and The Stooges is surely the film made by director Jim Jarmusch shortly to be screened at Kino Teatr - Gimme Danger will be shown on Wednesday February 1 at 7.30pm.

American film-maker Jarmusch is a huge fan of Iggy Pop and The Stooges and this documentary is his tribute - he makes a persuasive case that the Stooges, fronted by snake-hipped rock legend Iggy Pop, were pretty much the greatest band of all time.

The archive performance footage has an energy that blasts away any doubts about the sound quality of the recordings. Segments of rough and ready animation fill in some of the gaps.

The Stooges’ powerful and aggressive style of rock ‘n’ roll blew assaulted audiences with a blend of rock, blues, R&B, and free jazz, and the band planted the seeds for what would be called punk and alternative rock in the decades that followed.