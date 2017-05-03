Surprising work from Sir Quentin Blake at Jerwood

We all think we know the work of Sir Quentin Blake, but Jerwood Gallery’s new show - Quentin Blake: The Only Way To Travel (June 14 – October 15) - will certainly challenge that.

Invited by gallery director Liz Gilmore to explore themes that concern him, Sir Quentin’s new exhibition at the Hastings gallery reveals his thoughts on mental health, the squeezing of creativity and the refugee crisis.

Consequently, The Only Way To Travel takes visitors on a journey through modern life and the creative mind. Featuring extraordinary beasts, machines or bizarre, narrative scenes, Blake discovers themes such as people dislocated from their homes, loneliness, and depression, as well as energy and enthusiasm.

The Only Way To Travel is the 84 year old artist’s biggest ever UK show and will bring 100 pieces to Jerwood Gallery’s ground floor.