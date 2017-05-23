Taking art out to a wider audience

From June 3-9 the Stade Hall, Hastings, again plays host to Robertsbridge-based arts collective RobArt.

This year the group is joined by two guest artists for its showcase of local talent. RobArt was founded in 2016 by local artist Roger Hill to take the art of Robertsbridge to a wider audience. Last year, in its first Hastings exhibition, RobArt not only achieved that goal but also successfully raised funds for Hastings RNLI, which it will support again this year.

The show contains new works which are sure to attract visitors, and making sure that there is something for everyone was a challenge the group wanted to address.

From Roger Hill there will be oil paintings, from Paul Pitman photography, Frances Bristow stone sculpture, Gary Brinklow oil paintings, and from Martin Brockman wood carvings and sculptures. They are joined by Johanna Di Maggio’s textile artist and Rosemary Gurney Clark’s watercolours and etchings.

The resulting exhibition contains a mix of fine art and iconic sculptures, next to the quirky items that bring art within everyone’s reach.

The group have been supported by the Robertsbridge Enterprise Group (REG) with help from Hastings Borough Council.