The epic story of British spirit in our darkest hour

Studiocanal has announced a special late summer event locally which celebrates the achievement of the Dunkirk evacuation and the British wartime spirit.

On the evenings of Wednesday September 20 and Thursday September 21, Studiocanal will present the premiere of a new restoration of Leslie Norman’s classic wartime epic Dunkirk, made in 1958, on the actual beaches of Camber Sands where it was shot.

The event is produced in association with The Luna Cinema and The Vintage Festival, and is part of the Britain On Film collection: Coast and Sea.

As well as the screening, event-goers will enjoy an evening of themed 1940s homegrown entertainment, including food and drink of the era, 1940’s dance classes and set dressing, music and walkabout re-enactments. Gates will open at 5.30pm, and the screening will begin at 7.30pm.

The screening of Dunkirk will be preceded by archive short films, including a specially compiled montage of footage from the local coastal area at the time of the production by Screen Archive South East. This event has been made possible as part of a special programme of screenings and events taking place at coastal locations supported by the BFI Film Audience Network, organisations with funds from the National Lottery, and lead by Film Hub Central East (Broadway Cinema Nottingham).

Directed by Leslie Norman and starring household favourites John Mills and Richard Attenborough with a cast featuring genuine army officers, Dunkirk is one of the most authentic representations of conflict during World War II. For more information and to book tickets visit www.scnl.co/DunkirkPremiere