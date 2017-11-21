Search

The magic of Christmas in this seasonal family ballet

The Nutcracker at White Rock Theatre in Hastings
The Russian National Ballet Presents The Nutcracker at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday - an eternal seasonal favourite with gorgeous music by Tchaikovsky.

The Christmas story is based on The Nutcracker and the Mouse King written by E.T.A. Hoffmann. It tells the story of Marie, a rather sad little girl, whose godfather Drosselmeier gives her a nutcracker doll as a present on Christmas Eve, which turns into a prince and then the magic starts.

Together they enter a magical new world. This is the ultimate and beautiful fairytale where goodness and beauty triumph, and has all-time classic favourite music such as The Sugar Plum Fairy. The performance starts at 7.30pm, tickets £26.