Top newsman to attend film screening in St Leonards

The Human Rights Documentary Weekend at Kino Teatr in St Leonards from May 5-7 will be attended by special guest Peter Taylor OBE.

On Sunday at 1pm the BBC journalist, Panorama presenter, author of eight books and documentary-maker - best known for his coverage of the conflict in Northern Ireland - will be taking part in Q&A for the screening of Bobby Sands 66 Days film.

In 2014, Taylor was awarded both a Royal Television Society lifetime achievement award and a BAFTA special award.

In 2015, he secured the first British television interview with former CIA analyst Edward Snowden, living in exile in Moscow, for Panorama.

He has made many broadcasts on security and intelligence services including five documentary series since the 9/11 attacks on Al Qaeda and Islamist extremism, culminating in his acclaimed The Secret War on Terror.

He was born and brought up in Yorkshire, and read Classics at Cambridge University before joining ITV’s This Week programme in 1967 as a researcher.

In 1969 Peter became a reporter on topical daily TV programme Today With Eamonn Andrews, before returning to This Week as a reporter, where his first programme was Bloody Sunday, examining the conflict in Northern Ireland. He explored the subject of Northern Ireland throughout his career, becoming one of the foremost commentators on the Troubles.

Tickets: £9/8 . Pass to all three documentaries of The Human Rights Weekend costs £20 or £15 for two films.

Book at kino-teatr.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.