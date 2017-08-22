Bexhill’s own car fest is back in town this Monday

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club’s Classic Car Show returns to The Polegrove on Bank Holiday Monday for its 13th anniversary event.

There is a 1960s theme this year which will include a parade of 1960s cars, 60’s style live band entertainment and a memorabilia tent with artefacts and stories from the 1960s.

There will be of course be a wide variety of vehicles on display ranging from vintage to modern modified cars, commercial vehicles, cycles and motorcycles. Approximately 300 vehicles have been booked and a total of around 500 in all are expected.

Trade stands will include a variety of food stalls, new cars, autojumble, garden equipment, toys, tombolas, games, and there will also be free vintage fairground rides for children.

A spokesman for the Club said: ‘we hope the local community will support us again this year, as we continue to put on a great show, whilst raising money for local causes.

Entry is £5 adults and free entry for under 16’s.