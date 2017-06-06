Food in spotlight at Fairlight Hall

Fairlight Hall’s talks and workshops 2017 season continues on Saturday June 24 with Italy from Seed to Plate.

This entertaining talk by Paolo Arrigo of Franchi Seeds is for gardeners, foodies and Italophiles alike and covers the story of vegetables from Roman times to the present day followed by alunch of wood fired pizza made with seasonal organic vegetables from the walled garden.

Paolo is passionate about food; born and brought up in London, he is still very much Italian at heart and was taught from an early age how to pick mushrooms, grow and cook vegetables and shout loudly when watching football. His whole life has revolved around food in one way or another and his company, Seeds of Italy, is an extension of that passion.

Tickets are £35, to include lunch, available from www.fairlighthall.co.uk

Other highlights in the upcoming season include Fergus Garrett discussing design with plants at Great Dixter, Hattie Ellis and Jamie Wickens with Butcher’s Cuts And Cook’s Choices, and two workshops with Head Gardener Whitney Hedge - Hand Tied Bouquets in August and the ever popular Christmas Wreath Making in November. Further information on the website.